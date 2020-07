Health Director-General Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah speaks at a press conference in Putrajaya July 21, 2020. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, July 24 — Malaysia recorded 21 fresh Covid-19 cases today, Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said.

The director-general of the Ministry of Health (MOH) posted the latest statistics on his official Facebook page.

Dr Noor Hisham said that there were no new deaths reported as of noon today.

MORE TO COME