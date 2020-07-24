Don’t neglect welfare of drunk driving victims’ kin, Putrajaya told

A man takes a breathalyser test at a police roadblock on Jalan Raja Laut in Kuala Lumpur May 30, 2020. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, July 24 — The government has been urged not to rush into amending the Road Transport Act 1987 (Act 333) on drink-driving, which should be done comprehensively, especially involving the welfare of the victim's family.

National Council of Professors (MPN) Political, Security and International Cluster secretary Prof Datuk Dr Abdul Halim Sidek said the welfare of the victim's family should be a priority in the amendment.

“If we only amend the law and increase the fines and jail terms, it will not solve the real problem.

“This (welfare of the victim's family) is more important but there is no provision for it (under the act). We want to punish, but what about the welfare of the victims and their family?” he said.

He said this when appearing as a guest on Suara Profesor Negara programme produced by Bernama TV and streamed live on its Facebook page today.

On July 15, Transport Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wee Ka Siong said the proposed amendments, which include longer jail time, higher fines and a longer licence suspension period in cases involving drunk drivers, are expected to be tabled at the current Parliament session. — Bernama