Court sets Aug 7 to hear bail application by teenager charged with murdering newborn in Penang

Santhiea was charged with causing the baby’s death at Sri Ivory Apartment, Bandar Baru, Ayer Itam here at 8.25am last July 10. — Reuters pic

GEORGE TOWN, July 24 — The High Court here today set August 7 for case management of an application for bail by a college student who is charged with murdering her newborn two weeks ago.

Judge Datuk Amirudin Abd Rahman set the date after deputy public prosecutor Yazid Mustaqim Roslan requested for time to study the affidavit , which he had just received from lawyer RSN Rayer, representing M. Santhiea, 18.

Meanwhile, Rayer told the court that the application was made as his client was still not well and under treatment at the maternity ward of Penang Hospital.

He also applied for the court to allow the woman to remain in hospital until fully recovered before sending her to prison.

Santhiea was charged with causing the baby’s death at Sri Ivory Apartment, Bandar Baru, Ayer Itam here at 8.25am last July 10.

The charge was read out to her last July 16 at the hospital. However, no plea was recorded. — Bernama