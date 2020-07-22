N.Sembilan govt to give full cooperation on KL-Singapore high-speed rail project, says MB

Negri Sembilan Mentri Besar Aminuddin Harun speaks to reporters ahead of the Rantau by-election in Seremban April 12, 2019. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

SEREMBAN, July 22 — The Negri Sembilan government will provide its full cooperation, including in matters regarding land acquisition and planning permission, for the Kuala Lumpur-Singapore High-Speed Rail (HSR) project, said Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun.

“We were briefed by HSR representatives that a station will be constructed in Labu while there is a proposal to build a maintenance facility in the state. We hope that if these two are implemented, they will have a positive impact on the state’s economy,” he told a press conference after chairing the state executive council meeting today.

On June 27, Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin was quoted to have said that there was a need to proceed with it but details on the 350km-long project were still being worked out by both governments while, at the same time, welcoming the involvement of the private sector in the project to help reduce the government’s burden in implementing the HSR project, which is expected to be ready by Jan 1 2031.

Meanwhile, Aminuddin also hoped that the Federal Government would maintain the alignment for the East Coast Rail Link (ECRL) project that runs through the state and to give priority to the alignment between Kuala Klawang in Jelebu and the Nilai Industrial area.

In another development, he said the state government has allocated RM1 million for its programme to assist schoolchildren this year, which is expected to benefit a total of 1,818 students from Year One to Form 1 and who are from families categorised as living below the poverty line. — Bernama