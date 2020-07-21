Report: LSE says ex-PNB CEO Jalil Rasheed not its graduate

LSE has clarified that former PNB CEO Jalil Rasheed is not its graduate as claimed. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 21 — The prestigious London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE) has clarified that former Permodalan Nasional Berhad (PNB) CEO Jalil Rasheed is not its graduate as claimed.

Financial news portal The Edge cited an email from LSE’s head of legal department Kevin Haynes saying the LSE does not deem graduates of the University of London (UoL), of which it is a part of, to have the same status.

“We do not consider graduates of the UoL to be graduates of LSE,” Haynes said in the July 1 email, a copy which was posted on The Edge website.

This is the second time a clarification has been publicly made regarding Jalil’s academic credentials.

Last week, national news agency reported that the Securities Commission of Malaysia had made its own inquiries and found confirmation of Jalil’s academic credentials following reports of discrepancies.

Jalil resigned as PNB president and CEO on June 13 after only eight months on the job, citing personal reasons.

He later posted a series of tweets claiming harassment and an attempt to discredit his academic qualifications.

He had been appointed to the post by the then Pakatan Harapan government and was the state-owned fund’s youngest ever CEO at 38.

Jalil has since been replaced by former Khazanah Nasional Bhd deputy managing director Ahmad Zulqarnain Onn.