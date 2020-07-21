No more warning but stern action for MCO violators, says Putrajaya

Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said no more warning will be issued to those who flout the MCO. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 21 — Stern action will be taken immediately against those who violate rules stipulated under the movement control order (MCO) put in place to curb further spreading of Covid-19, Putrajaya said today.

Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said no more warning will be issued to those who flout the MCO.

“More and more are found to be violating rules under the MCO behaving as though MCO does not exist or has ended.

“So because of this, the police have decided that they will not issue anymore warning but instead take stern action immediately for violators,” he said during his press briefing.

Ismail Sabri cited pubs and night clubs that have reopened despite being on the negative list of activities that are prohibited during the MCO and now recovery period.

“Out of the 80 who were remanded yesterday, 37 cases were from pubs and night clubs, while 43 others from those who did not obey social distancing rules. By right they are not allowed to open because they are still under the negative list.

“For that, the government through the Housing and Local Government Ministry will keep enhance enforcement on the pubs and night clubs, which include license suspension,” he said.

He also reminded all business and premise owners that if found violating MCO rules, their business licenses will be suspended and action will be taken on licenses owner.

“This includes restaurant owners where if their patrons are found to have violated rules, action can be taken against them.

“Most of the reports are of violations relating to social distancing,” he added.

Meanwhile, he also urged shopping complexes to put in place measures to control crowding in the premise.

“Just like before, most of the shopping malls had put in place rules to control crowd, even when the government did not place these as compulsory rules.

“They can put in place rules such as numbering system if needed,” he said.

Under the RMCO period all malls and eateries are allowed to operate at full capacity but were advised to comply to social distancing rules and other standard operating procedures set by the government.