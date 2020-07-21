Home Ministry: Malaysia repatriated 5,951 undocumented immigrants throughout MCO

Home Affairs Ministry said out of the number, 4,110 were from Indonesia; Thailand (637); Myanmar (391); Pakistan (380); Bangladesh (279); China (73); India (26); Sri Lanka (11) and others, 44. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, July 21 — About 5,951 detainees at the Immigration Detention Depot have been repatriated throughout the movement control order from March 18 until July 1.

Home Affairs Ministry said out of the number, 4,110 were from Indonesia; Thailand (637); Myanmar (391); Pakistan (380); Bangladesh (279); China (73); India (26); Sri Lanka (11) and others, 44.

“From Jan 1 until July 2, 2020, the Immigration Department had conducted 4,301 operations to inspect 68,033 foreign nationals. As the result, legal actions had been taken against 17,473 undocumented immigrants and 250 employers.

“Of the number, Indonesian nationals recorded the highest number of arrests of 6,514 followed by 2,964 Bangladeshis and the rest were Filipinos, Myanmar nationals and others,” it said in a written reply to Akmal Nasrullah Mohd Nasir (PH-Johor Bahru), published over Parliament’s website.

Apart from that, the ministry said between 2016 and 2019, the Immigration Department had mounted 59,946 operations resulting in the arrests of 191,632 undocumented immigrants and 5,484 employers. — Bernama