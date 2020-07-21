Ex-administrative assistant claims trial in Johor Baru to submitting over RM100,000 in false claims

Former finance administrative assistant Meriam Mamat (centre) leaves the Sessions Court in Johor Baru July 21, 2020. — Bernama pic

JOHOR BARU, July 21 — A former finance administrative assistant was charged in the Sessions Court here today with six counts of submitting false claims, amounting to RM109,930, to the Johor Health Department in November 2015.

However, Meriam Mamat, 56 pleaded not guilty and claimed trial to all the charges before Judge Kamarudin Kamsun.

She was charged, in her capacity as the then finance administrative assistant at the Muar District Health Office, with submitting payment voucher claims for the supply of non-medical items to five health clinics amounting RM109,930, when in fact the goods were never supplied to the clinics.

The five clinics were Lenga Health Clinics (KK), KK Parit Jawa, KK Air Hitam, KK Kampung Kenangan and KK Bakri.

Meriam was alleged to have submitted the false claims using four different company names, Perniagaan Maju Sinar, Vista Kirana, Arryan Resources and A One Access.

The offence was allegedly committed in November 2015 at the Muar District Health Office.

Kamarudin allowed her bail of RM20,000 with one surety and also ordered the woman to report herself at the nearest MACC office once a month.

The court set August 27 for mention. — Bernama