Three men held for alleged involvement in lift robbery in Penang

BUKIT MERTAJAM, July 20 — Three men were arrested to assist in investigations into a robbery case involving a salesman who suffered losses of RM25,000 in the lift of a condominium in Bandar Perai Jaya here last Wednesday.

Seberang Perai Tengah district police chief ACP Shafee Abd Samad said the suspects, aged between 24 and 32 were detained based on intelligence and surveillance.

They were detained around the district, he said in a statement today.

Shafee said the arrest of one of the suspects, a 32-year-old security guard, believed to be the mastermind has led to the discovery of a Toyota Vios car and an iPhone belonging to the victim.

He said two other male suspects who were unemployed and had various previous criminal and drug-related records have been remanded for further investigation.

In the incident at 12.15 am, the 27-year-old victim was going to meet a friend on the 16th floor of the condominium when he was approached by three men who entered the same lift.

One of the men pretended to be asking questions to the victim before grabbing his neck.

A scuffle ensued between the victim and the suspects before one of them punched him in the cheek and mouth and fled with the victim’s car key, wallet and smartphone. — Bernama