Sessions Court fixes Sept 7 for management of former DJ Patrick Teoh insult case

JOHOR BARU, July 20 — The Sessions Court here today fixed September 7 for management of the case involving popular deejay Patrick Teoh who was charged with making an offensive statement against the Tunku Mahkota of Johor (TMJ) Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim.

Judge Faiz Dziyauddin set the date after the counsel representing Teoh informed the court that the defence wanted to refer the case to the High Court on a constitutional issue, and the prosecution did not object to it.

The case was set for mention today, during which deputy public prosecutor Lydia Salleh prosecuted, while lawyers Wong Hong Yi and M. Puravalen represented Teoh.

The court also allowed the defence application to exempt Teoh’s bailor, Chan Hui Min, 52, who is his wife, from being present in the court at the next proceeding, as she had to attend to their children’s schooling.

Teoh, whose actual name is Teoh Kang Yong, 73, was charged with improper use of the network facilities by knowingly making and initiating the communication of offensive statement against the TMJ on his Facebook account at 5 pm last May 8 with intent to annoy others.

The charge was framed under Section 233(1)(a) of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 (Act 588), with the offence punishable under subsection 233(1) of the same Act.

If convicted, he can be fined a maximum of RM50,000 or jailed up to one year or both, and is also liable to be fined RM1,000 for each day of the offence continuing after the conviction. — Bernama