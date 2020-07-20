Perak Health Dept investigating woman who allegedly breached home quarantine to enjoy meal at Bandar Meru Raya restaurant

A picture of a woman wearing a Covid-19 quarantine wrist tag and dining at a restaurant in Bandar Meru Raya made the rounds on social media. — Picture from social media

IPOH, July 20 — The Perak Health Department is investigating an incident in which a woman is believed to have violated the home quarantine order by going out and dining at a restaurant here.

Director Datuk Dr Ding Lay Ming said that the department is aware of the issue of the Person Under Surveillance (PUS) who has apparently failed to adhere to the Home Surveillance Order (HSU).

“Following the issue, the Health Department has taken immediate action to investigate the matter.

“If found to be justified, appropriate action, including legal action, will be taken,” she said in a statement.

Earlier today, a picture of a woman wearing a Covid-19 quarantine wrist tag and dining at a restaurant in Bandar Meru Raya here made the rounds on social media.

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin today warned that the government could reimpose the movement control order (MCO) and call for a lockdown if Malaysians are lackadaisical about observing the new norms.

He also said that the government will place Malaysians who return from abroad in quarantine centres instead of allowing them to self-isolate in their respective homes if needed in order to control the number of imported cases of Covid-19 more effectively.

He also said that law enforcement will be tightened with heavier punishment for those who violate the laws and regulations.