Man gets six years’ jail for robbing, stripping couple naked over RM80 debt

KUALA LUMPUR, July 20 — A former e-hailing driver who robbed a couple and then stripped the victims naked over a RM80 debt was sentenced to a total of six years jail by the Sessions Court here today.

Judge Mahyon Talib meted out the sentence on Nor Fikri Edli Mohd Nordin, 34, after he changed his plea to guilty on two counts of robbery.

He was sentenced to three years’ jail on each count, to be served concurrently from the date of his arrest, which was last Feb 11.

Nor Fikri Edli was charged with two others, who are still at large, with committing gang-robbery on a 26-year-old burger trader and his girl friend, aged 25, at a hotel in Jalan Sentul here at 4am on Jan 30 this year.

The couple was robbed of four handphones, their identity cards, driving licence, bank card, RM300 and a motorcycle.

According to the facts of the case, Nor Fikri Edli and his two friends confronted the burger trader, who was with his girlfriend, for repayment of a RM80 loan.

After robbing the victims, the accused and his friends took the couple to a hotel where they assaulted and stripped the couple naked, while recording the act and then threatened to distribute the video.

In mitigation, lawyer N Zenathnara, representing Nor Fikri Edli, said his client was an epileptic and had four children and a mother to support.

Deputy public prosecutor Nurliyana Mohd Jafri prosecuted. — Bernama