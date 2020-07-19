Malaysia to relaunch SPV 2030, says minister

Datuk Seri Mohd Redzuan Yusof said the government will relaunch the Shared Prosperity Vision 2030 sometime soon this year. ― Picture by Miera Zulyana

KOTA BARU, July 19 — The government will relaunch the Shared Prosperity Vision 2030 (SPV 2030) sometime soon this year, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Special Function) Datuk Seri Mohd Redzuan Yusof said.

He said a relaunch was important in view of the significant income inequality between districts and states, which required the government to work hard to bridge the income disparity.

If necessary, he said improvements would have to be made to the existing policies in order to achieve the vision.

“We need to pay serious attention to this matter as based on the income poverty line (PGK) the number of poor households have increased. We need to address weaknesses and get the people to understand the government’s move towards economic development of the country,” he said.

He said this in a press conference after an engagement session with the Shared Prosperity Delivery Unit (Sepadu), Bumiputera Agenda Steering Unit (Teraju), Bumiputera Education Leader Foundation (Yayasan Peneraju), government agencies, non-governmental organisations and Kelantan State Cooperatives here, today.

The SPV 2030 is a commitment to make Malaysia a nation that achieves sustainable growth along with fair and equitable distribution, across income groups, ethnicities, regions and supply chains with the aim of providing a decent standard of living for all citizens by 2030.

Mohd Redzuan said, among others, the session was held to disseminate information on the SPV 2030 so that all levels of society are aware of the road map for the country’s development.

Meanwhile, he said the government was constantly monitoring the unpredictable weather conditions in Kelantan, especially in Gua Musang which of late, had frequently been hit by flash floods.

Earlier, five contract farmers were presented RM3,000 each in efforts to reduce the impact of Covid-19 on the low-income b40 group. — Bernama