Johor Cooperative Commission to explore potentials of eco, agrotourism

JOHOR BARU, July 19 — The Cooperative Commission of Malaysia (SKM) Johor State plans to explore the eco and agrotourism market based on the potentials of the two sectors.

Johor SKM deputy director (development) Ibrahim Husain said towards that end, the commission had forged a cooperation the Federal Agricultural Marketing Authority (Fama) to undertake the venture.

He said Johor SKM sees many areas in the state as having the potential for exploration and to be highlighted, and had identified places that will be developed for that purpose, namely at Jalan Datin Halimah, here.

“Recently, we have discussed with Fama and have forged a memorandum of understanding, whereby we will put forward the smart farming programme and the eco, agro tourism.

“It will be developed by the cooperative itself on Fama land. To-date, (it’s) still in planning (stage) but work has been put in motion, besides approval from Fama for the use their land,” he said after launching the Cooperative Tourism Mentoring and Coaching event here, today.

At the same time, he also encouraged the tourism cooperatives in the state to join and take the opportunities to explore the eco and agro tourism segment to enliven the tourism industry.

In a related development, Ibrahim said Johor SKM would also expand the homestay services and tourism products to the Orang Asli settlements near Mersing.

“We will try to expand at Kampung Peta and Tanah Abang involving two Orang Asli cooperatives,” he said, adding there were 20 tourism cooperatives under Johor SKM. — Bernama