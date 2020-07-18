Report: Police take statements from six witnesses in probe against ex-think tank leader

Police picked up the 56-year-old suspect on July 9 for questioning over a report lodged against him for alleged sexual harassment that happened in November last year. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, July 18 ― Police have recorded statements from six witnesses for their investigation into a former think tank executive’s alleged sexual misconduct.

The Malaysiakini news portal report that the six gave their statements after the accused person was questioned on July 9.

“We have recorded statements from six witnesses in the case.

“We are now in the midst of completing the investigation before referring it to the deputy public prosecutor,” Criminal Investigation Department chief Nik Ros Azhan Nik Abdul Hamid was quoted saying.

The 56-year-old suspect was picked up on July 9 for questioning over a report lodged against him for alleged sexual harassment that happened in November last year.

Malay Mail previously reported three former members of the think tank as alleging they faced sexual harassment from the person.

They spoke up after women’s rights Joint Action Group for Gender Equality (JAG) urged the think tank to independently investigate the matter.

Among the allegations were that the former executive had touched the complainants inappropriately on several occasions, including stroking their arms, legs, and hugging them around their waists.

One incident involved him allegedly trying to kiss and grope one of the complainants.