KUALA LUMPUR, July 17 — Malaysia today has recorded 18 new Covid-19 positive cases.

This brings the total accumulative positive cases to 8,755.

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the 18 cases involved 10 import cases while the remaining eight cases are local transmissions.

He said there were no deaths reported today, which makes the cumulative number of deaths remain at 122.

