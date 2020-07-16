In Johor, man says he killed his ex-wife, surrenders to police

A 32-year-old man called the police and confessed to murdering his ex-wife. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

JOHOR BARU, July 16 — A 32-year-old man called the police and confessed to murdering his ex-wife at her house in Taman Ehsan Jaya in Johor Jaya here yesterday.

Seri Alam police chief Superintendent Ismail Dollah said the man has been arrested and is being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder.

“The suspect had called the police to the house where he later informed investigators that he had murdered his ex-wife,” Ismail said in a statement today.

The call to the police was made at about 3.20pm yesterday.

Ismail said the 27-year-old victim’s body has been sent to the Sultanah Aminah Hospital for an autopsy.

He added that investigators have not located the murder weapon at the crime scene.

“Police have also applied to remand the suspect starting today until next Wednesday to facilitate investigations,” said Ismail.