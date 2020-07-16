Following accusations of false negatives, Dr Noor Hisham reaffirms RTK Antigen test kit still best test for Covid-19 at airports

A health worker looks at a sample collected from a motorist at a drive-through testing site for Covid-19 at MSU Medical Centre in Shah Alam April 10, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, July 16 — Despite it not producing 100 per cent results, the use of antigen rapid tests at airports is still the best option for Malaysia, said Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

He said those claiming the test results are not accurate enough must show proof before making such accusations.

“There is no 100 per cent test, meaning 100 per cent sensitivity and 100 per cent specificity. We do not have that test available.

“Best we have is 90 per cent sensitivity but specificity is 100 per cent. With that, the advantage of RTK-Antigen is it takes 45 minutes while the RT-PCR test takes six hours and needs 96 samples,” he said today during his Covid-19 briefing.

“So if we want to do it fast and be cost effective, we do the RTK Antigen test, but to conclude that this is false negative, you have no proof to say so.

“The patient might be asymptomatic and the virus in its incubation period so the RTK Antigen won’t detect it, and if we do the RT-PCR also, it may come back negative.

“Hence, the mandatory home quarantining and if they show symptoms after that, we can isolate and treat them.”

The Sarawak Disaster Management Committee said last Wednesday that five Covid-19 patients — including a man who did not display symptoms — tested positive on the gold-standard RT-PCR test upon landing in Sarawak, despite earlier testing negative for the coronavirus with the RTK Antigen at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) when they returned to their home country from overseas.

Dr Noor Hisham said the specificity of the RTK Antigen used at KLIA and KLIA2 was 100 per cent, but the test’s sensitivity was about 90 per cent, without revealing the brand of the test.

Specificity measures a test’s ability to correctly generate a negative result for people who don’t have the condition that’s being tested for. A high-specificity test will correctly rule out almost everyone who doesn’t have the disease and won’t generate many false-positive results.

“That’s why we always tell those returning from overseas to use the MySejahtera app so we can monitor them.

“The RTK testing at 90 per cent is in fact very good as previously we had some tests with only 30, 40 or 50 per cent and that’s not good enough. That’s why we need those at home to also refrain from being in close contact with their family members,” he added.

“Then if any of them are showing symptoms during this period, we can take action and treat and isolate them immediately.”