Umno Youth memo calls for RCI be formed to probe Tabung Haji

Datuk Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki said Umno Youth today sent a memorandum asking the government to set up an RCI to investigate the issues involving Tabung Haji.. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, July 15 — Umno Youth today sent a memorandum asking the government to set up a Royal Commission of Inquiry (RCI) fast to investigate the issues involving Tabung Haji.

Its chief, Datuk Dr Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki, through his Facebook posting, said the memorandum was handed over to Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs), Senator Datuk Seri Dr Zulkifli Mohamad Al-bakri, this evening.

“All allegations of wrongdoings and misappropriation could be resolved through the establishment of the RCI which is an independent and neutral body.

“In fact, the confidence and trust of the people and Muslims, especially the depositors, would return when the old issues could be resolved and proposals for improvement made with the setting up of the RCI,” he added.

Yesterday, during the debate in the Dewan Rakyat, a number of parliamentarians suggested that an RCI be formed to investigate the allegations of wrongdoings by the TH board. — Bernama