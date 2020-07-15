Students in Forms One-Four, Years Five and Six return to school today

K A teacher demonstrates the proper use of a foot pedal-operated hand sanitiser station Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Seksyen 19 in Shah Alam June 23, 2020. — Picture by Firdaus Latif UALA LUMPUR, July 15 — After almost four months of absence, students in Forms One to Four, and pupils in Years Five and Six as well as remove classes return to school today.

After the movement control order (MCO) was enforced in March this year to curb the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic, all students in primary and secondary schools continued their studies through the home-based learning method.

Considering the constraints faced by students, parents and teachers with the online learning method, the decision to re-open the schools as announced by Senior Minister (Education) Dr Mohd Radzi Md Jidin is seen as timely to motivate students to follow the learning process in schools.

However, both schools and students must abide by the set standard operating procedure (SOP) as the Covid-19 pandemic is still spreading and everyone must get used to the new normal.

Meanwhile, schools will reopen for pupils Years One to Four will go back next week on July 22.

Besides the students and teachers, parents are also busy adjusting their schedules and managing the daily needs of their children to ensure that the learning process is smooth.

The re-opening of schools for students not in exam classes is being implemented in stages following the advice of the Health Ministry and the National Security Council.

The school session began last month for students who will be sitting for public examinations this year - the Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM), Sijil Vokasional Malaysia (SVM), Sijil Tinggi Persekolahan Malaysia (STPM) and Sijil Tinggi Agama Malaysia (STAM), as well as international examinations.

Meanwhile, there were four new cases of Covid-19 reported yesterday, all of which are imported cases of infections overseas. — Bernama