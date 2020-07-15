Slim assemblyman Mohd Khusairi Abdul Talib dies at 59

Mohd Khusairi Abdul Talib died due to a heart attack in Bentong Hospital in Pahang July 15, 2020. — Picture from Perak Mentri Besar’s Office

IPOH, July 15 — Slim assemblyman Datuk Mohd Khusairi Abdul Talib, 59, from Umno died today.

The matter was confirmed by state Opposition leader and Perak Umno chairman Datuk Saarani Mohamad.

“Yes, the news is true,” he told Malay Mail via WhatsApp message.

Meanwhile, Perak Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu in a statement said that Mohd Khusairi died due to a heart attack in Bentong Hospital in Pahang.

“His death is one of the biggest losses to the state and the people in the Slim constituency as well as to the Umno Tanjung Malim Division.

“I have lost a friend whom I have considered my own brother,” he said.