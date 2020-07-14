Ismail Sabri: Muslims can pray in tents as long as pitched inside mosque, surau compounds

Muslims perform Friday prayers outside the National Mosque in Kuala Lumpur May 15, 2020. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, July 14 — The government will allow Muslims to perform their prayers in tents if there is insufficient space inside mosques and surau, Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said today.

However, he said the tents must be set up within the compounds of a mosque or a surau.

“We initially announced that Muslims could perform their prayers outside the mosque or surau when only one-third of them are allowed to conduct prayers inside the worship place.

“However, the government has now allowed them to perform their prayers in full capacity in mosques with social distancing in place,” he told a press conference at the Parliament lobby here.

He also said that mosques must ensure all visitors comply with the standard operating procedure (SOP) by giving their details and taking temperature checks before entering the tents in the mosques.

As of today, Ismail Sabri also said that checks conducted by the authorities show that the mosques and surau involved had followed all the SOPs.