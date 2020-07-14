A-G’s report: Fisheries Dept misses target in marine zone inspection from 2017 to 2018

According to the Auditor-General’s Report 2018 Series 3, during the period only 50 per cent of the patrol ships or boats were in good and ready condition while the remaining vessels suffered repeated breakdowns. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 14 — Marine inspection by the Fisheries Department (DOF) in Malaysian Maritime Zone (ZMM) failed to achieve the target set from 2017 to 2019 as its operation vessels experienced breakdowns as well as financial constraint to carry out operation.

According to the Auditor-General’s Report 2018 Series 3, during the period only 50 per cent of the patrol ships or boats were in good and ready condition while the remaining vessels suffered repeated breakdowns.

“The Key Performance Index (KPI) of the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) in ensuring at least 45 vessels in ZMM were operational daily was not met as its boats or ships experienced breakdowns,” the report said.

In this regard, from 2016 to 2019, MMEA, Marine Police (PPM), Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM), Customs Department (JKDM) and Marine Customs saw 23,579 cases of smuggling with seizures worth RM1,576 million which is equivalent to estimated duties amounting to RM1,561 million.

PPM and PDRM recorded the highest smuggling cases with 18,321 cases while Customs recorded the seizures with the highest value at marine entry and exit points worth RM834 million,” according to the report.

Apart from that, MMEA, PPM, PDRM and Marine Customs detained 15,619 illegal immigrants under the Immigration Act 1959/63 from 2016 to 2019.

The report also showed the highest number of illegal immigrant arrests was recorded by PPM and PDRM with 12,578 illegal immigrants from 2016 to 2019.

At the country’s marine checkpoints, the immigration Department (JIM) had issued Not To Land (NTL) notices to 87,416 foreigners for various offences involving passport, visa as well as offences on prohibited immigrants. — Bernama