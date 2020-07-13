MetMalaysia: Wet weather forecast to last till end of July

MetMalaysia director-general Jailan Simon said the current wet spell is forecast to last till end of the month. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 13 — Do not leave home without your “brollies” (umbrellas) or raincoats.

Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) director-general Jailan Simon said the current wet spell is forecast to last till end of the month.

As for the floods that hit several parts of the peninsula today, Jailan told Bernama that this was due to northeast and southwest winds converging into each other in the north and likewise between southwest and southeast winds in the south, coupled with high tides in the morning.

He warned of likely stormy weather along the west coast of the peninsula in the morning and the same in the interiors of Perak, Selangor, Johor, Pahang, Kelantan, Sabah and Sarawak in the afternoon.

He advised people living in flood prone areas to safeguard their important documents and be ready to be evacuated if needed.

More weather information can be obtained at MetMalaysia’s official website and social media sites or by calling 1-300-22-1638 or downloading the myCuaca application. — Bernama