MACC nabs trio, including father and son, for making false Socso claims worth over RM540,000

KUALA LUMPUR, July 13 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) detained three individuals, including a father and son, suspected of forging documents to obtain more than RM540,000 worth of compensations from the Social Security Organisation (Socso).

According to sources, the man, 59, and his son, 36, along with a woman, 50, were arrested after giving their statements at the Putrajaya MACC at 2.45pm today.

“The three suspects are believed to be masterminding a syndicate making false claims using the medical report of people with insurance (OB) from among Socso contributors who have filed claims for temporary or permanent disability and Invalidity pensions,” the sources told Bernama.

Sources said the three were believed to have been involved in the activity from 2009 to 2017.

Meanwhile, Putrajaya MACC director Hasbilah Mohamad Salleh, when contacted, confirmed the arrests while the case is being investigated under Section 18 of the MACC Act 2009.

According to him, all the suspects would be brought to the Putrajaya Magistrate’s Court tomorrow to obtain remand orders. — Bernama