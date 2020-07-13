Heavy rain causes flash flood in Muar

JOHOR BARU, July 13 — Heavy rain since early today caused a flash flood in 22 low-lying areas in Muar, including the Sultanah Fatimah Specialist Hospital.

Over 60 mm of rain fell since 4am and the situation was worsened by the high tide phenomenon in the district, according to the secretariat of the Muar District Disaster Management Committee.

“As of 10am, the areas flooded included the Muar town centre, Kampung Sabak Awor, Kampung Seri Menanti, Kampung Parit Tengah, Jalan Bentayan, Parit Perupok and Kampung Dato’ Seri Amar Diraja,” it said in a statement.

A flood relief centre was opened at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Bandar Maharani and four other centres are ready to be opened, at Dewan Maharani, SMK Dato’ Seri Amar Diraja, Sekolah Kebangsaan Parit Keroma and SMK Sungai Abong.

The statement said the flood is being monitored by the police, fire and rescue service and the civil defence force.

Sultanah Fatimah Specialist Hospital director Dr Muhammad Yusof Sibert, when contacted, said the flood did not jeopardise operations of the hospital.

“The flood did not force the evacuation of any patient. The floodwaters receded at about 10.30am,” he said. — Bernama