Five sentenced to death over Kevin Morais’ murder file appeal against High Court ruling

KUALA LUMPUR, July 13 — Five out of six who were sentenced to death over the 2015 murder of deputy public prosecutor (DPP) Datuk Kevin Morais, have filed an appeal at the Court of Appeal here, this morning.

The five, R. Dinishwaran, AK Thinesh Kumar, M. Vishwanath, S. Nimalan, Ravi Chandaran, in filing their appeal, cited dissatisfaction with the ruling handed down by High Court Judge Datuk Azman Abdullah on July 10, representing lawyer Datuk Sheelan Arjunan said.

"This is an appeal against the ruling given by High Court Judge Datuk Azman Abdullah on July 10 where he found the appellants guilty under Section 302 of the Penal Code and has sentenced them to be hung," he said.

Apart from the five appellants, including former army doctor Colonel R. Kunaseegaran was also sentenced to death.

All six were previously charged with killing Kevin on September 4, 2015 when he was on his way to work at No. 1 Jalan USJ 1/6D, Subang Jaya, Selangor from his home on Jalan Dutamas 1, Sentul, Kuala Lumpur.

The murder charge under Section 302 of the Penal Code, read together with Section 34 of the same law, carries the mandatory death sentence upon conviction.

Kunaseegaran was initially charged with abetting the five men in committing the offence at the same place, date and time, but on May 15, 2017, the charge was amended to having a common intention with the five men in the murder of Kevin.

Previously, a total of seven people were charged with Kevin’s murder.

The second accused in the case, G. Gunasekaran was acquitted of murder by the High Court on December 20, 2016.

He had pled guilty to another charge in the Sessions Court — causing the disappearance of evidence, under Section 201 of the Penal Code.

The Sessions Court then sentenced Gunasekaran to two years’ in jail effective from the date of his arrest on September 15, 2015 after he pled guilty to concealing Kevin’s body and disposing of the plate number of latter’s car, WA 6264Q.

Gunasekaran had also taken the stand as a prosecution witness.



