Dissolve Parliament if motion to replace Speaker fails, Umno Youth chief tells PM

Umno Youth chief Datuk Asyraf Wajdi Dasuki is pictured at the party’s headquarters in Kuala Lumpur February 27, 2020. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, July 13 — There would be no choice but to dissolve Parliament if the Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin’s motion to replace Dewan Rakyat speaker fails, Umno Youth chief Datuk Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki said.

In a Facebook post yesterday, Asyraf said this referring to Muhyiddin’s four motions in Dewan Rakyat today, namely, to remove Tan Sri Mohamad Ariff Mind Yusof and replace with Datuk Azhar Azizan Harun, to remove Teluk Intan MP Nga Kor Ming who is deputy speaker and replace him with Pengerang MP Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said.

“If it fails, it means that the PN government no longer has the legitimacy and majority to continue its current governing tenure.

“The government has no choice but to seek an audience with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong to dissolve Parliament,

“So the government has no choice but to confront the [Agong] of the General Assembly to dissolve the Parliament,” he said.

He added that this is the first test of the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government today, as to the extent of success of the motion to remove Ariff and Nga to be replaced by Azhar and Azalina.

Asyraf, however, said he hoped that PH would be able to continue to serve the people.

He also pointed out that based on the sitting order of May 18 as well as the shift in support since then, there are three main blocks in Parliament — PN with 113 seats, Pakatan Harapan with 91 seats, independents with 18 seats — and a simple majority only required 112 seats.