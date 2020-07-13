Cops: Man allegedly drowns three cats at Kepong launderette

Gombak district police chief ACP Arifai Tarawe said CCTV footage showed a man putting the three cats in the washing machines at a self-service laundrette in Kepong. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, July 12 — Unkind and cruel are the word to describe the behaviour of a man who drowned three cats in a washing machine at a self-service laundrette in Kepong here today.

Gombak district police chief ACP Arifai Tarawe said a report was received on the incident from a 39-year-old local woman at 9.30am.

“The woman informed us of the incident when she came to the laundry to wash her clothes, but instead found three dead cats in three separate washing machines.

“The woman then contacted and reported the incident to the police,” he said in a statement here today.

Arifai said further investigation via closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage showed a man putting the three cats in the washing machines at 5.30am.

The case has been referred to the Shah Alam Veterinary Office for further action under the Animal Welfare Act 2015. — Bernama