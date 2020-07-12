DAP’s Women wing chief pleads for Rahang rep to return to party after sudden exit

File picture shows Deputy Woman Chief of Wanita Pakatan Harapan Malaysia (Wanita DAP) Chong Eng speaking during the launch of Wanita Pakatan Harapan Malaysia and Woman Agenda in Kajang January 6, 2018. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, July 12 — The DAP National Women chief Chong Eng today implored her now ex-party comrade Mary Josephine Prittam Singh to return to the party’s fold, after the latter abruptly quit the party claiming that she was being sidelined by its leadership.

In a statement today, Chong pleaded with the Rahang state assemblyman to reconsider her decision, adding that she was disheartened to note the “departure of a loyal and committed comrade from the party, especially a female leader”.

“We join DAP to achieve objectives of the party – a Malaysia for Malaysians. In this trying time, we hope Mary Josephine not to give up the journey that she has walked this far. No one knows how long it will take one to reach the finishing point but we are not walking the journey alone.

“Setbacks are part and parcel of the journey to achieve our dreams. From an opposition party to defeating the two third majority of Barisan Nasional (BN) back in 2008 elections and then showing BN the exit as the ruling government in 2018, we have come a long way.

“Mary Josephine has travelled near and far to campaign for elections and by-elections over the years. She has been considered as one of the best Polling Agent Counting Agent (PACA) trainers in the party and an asset of the party. We would like to have Mary Josephine as one of our dedicated women leaders in the party to the icon for aspiring members, especially the women’s wing,” Chong added.

Assuring Mary that her contributions were not overlooked, Chong also urged Mary to “look at the bigger picture” and not slide from DAP’s Malaysia for Malaysians objective.

“DAP is like a big family. We may have some unhappiness at some points of time, but we do not leave the family for having problems with few of them in the party,” Chong added.

Mary announced her departure from DAP on Friday, but said she will remain as an independent Pakatan Harapan (PH) supporter.

Online portal Malaysiakini reported that the DAP veteran made the emotional announcement at a press conference, claiming that she has been repeatedly side-lined by the party’s leadership.

“It is very painful; I have been with DAP for 46 years. I am still in support of the Pakatan Harapan government. I am resigning as DAP Wanita national organising secretary, Harapan national women’s vice-chief, Negeri Sembilan DAP Wanita chief and Negeri Sembilan Harapan deputy Wanita chief.

“My decision is final. I want my voters to know that I am still there with you. I am still your assemblyperson, I am still with the Harapan government, I will continue to serve the rakyat. My twice-a-month service centre will continue.

There were reports claiming that Mary was unhappy over the state leadership’s decision not to endorse her choice of chairman for the village community management councils that was announced by the state government on Wednesday.