RoS: No application from Azmin to form new party

PUTRAJAYA, July 11 — The Registrar of Societies (RoS) today confirmed that it has not received any application for the formation of a new political party from Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali.

RoS, in a statement, said it was making this clarification following numerous media queries on talk that Mohamed Azmin was behind moves to form a new political party.

Mohamed Azmin, who is a Senior Minister and Minister of International Trade and Industry, had earlier denied claims that he was establishing a new party.

Mohamed Azmin quit PKR in February and joined Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia. — Bernama