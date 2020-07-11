Lee Lam Thye: Learning institutions should teach students importance of Rukun Negara

The Rukun Negara is featured on a wall at the Merdeka MRT station. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, July 11 — The Malaysian Unity Foundation has suggested for institutions of learning in the country to teach students on the importance of Rukun Negara and the noble values in it.

A trustee of the foundation, Tan Sri Lee Lam Thye said it was important to explain to the people, especially the young generation, the true meaning of Rukun Negara, why it was formulated and its purpose, in terms of promoting harmony, integration and unity among the races.

“Today’s graduates should be wise, have empathy and noble values, and most importantly love the country.

“Continuous efforts should be made across the country towards fostering awareness on appreciating and embracing Rukun Negara,” he said in a statement here today.

This August 31 marks the 50th anniversary of Rukun Negara, which was formulated after the May 13 incident in 1969.

The Rukun Negara’s golden anniversary celebration, to be held for three months and jointly organised by the Communications and Multimedia Ministry and the National Unity Ministry, was launched by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin in Putrajaya last Thursday. — Bernama