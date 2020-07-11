IGP: Sales of national emblems or their imitations prohibited

The improper use of certain emblems or names or their imitations for the purpose of trade, business, occupation or profession is prohibited, said Inspector-General of Police, Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, July 11 — The improper use of certain emblems or names or their imitations for the purpose of trade, business, occupation or profession is prohibited, said Inspector-General of Police, Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador.

He told Bernama here that a police report had been received on July 1 regarding the widespread sales of such emblems online.

“The emblems under the Emblems and Names (Prevention of Improper Use) Act 1963 (Amendment 2016) include emblems, coats of arms and official seals of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong and the Raja Permaisuri Agong, emblem or official seal of the United Nations, awards and titles.

“Besides that, they include medals, badges, and decorations instituted under the statutes of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, the emblem of International Criminal Police Organisation (Interpol) and Bank Negara.

Last Tuesday, local media reported police had begun investigating the sales of medals, car stickers, and other items bearing the coats of arms as well awards issued by Sultans and State Governors.

Besides coats of arms, other items related to government enforcement agencies such as the Prisons Department, Immigration Department, People’s Volunteer Corps, and Royal Malaysian Air Force are also sold.

Abdul Hamid said those who are found guilty could be sentenced to not more than three years jail or a fine not more than RM20,000 or both.

In a separate development, he said 546 copies of a book allegedly insulting the coat of arms of Malaysia were seized by police, while the statement of the artist, publisher, and printer of the book had been recorded.

He said police are looking for the editor of the book to assist investigation.

The case is being investigated under Section 4 (1) of the Sedition Act 1948, Section 5 of the Emblems and Names (Preventing Unlawful Use) (Amendment) Act 2016, Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 and Section 8 (1) of the Printing Presses and Publication Act 1984,” he said.

Recently, a book titled Rebirth: Reform, Resistance, And Hope In The New Malaysia which featured a modified logo similar to the coat of arms of Malaysia on its front page went viral on social media. — Bernama