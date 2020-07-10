85pc of consumers in Labuan face water supply disruption

Labuan Water Department director Muhamad Zulkeflee Yusof said contractors had been appointed to carry out the repair works, and that the supply disruption would continue for another one to two weeks after the repair work was completed. — AFP pic

LABUAN, July 10 — An estimated 85 per cent of consumers in Labuan including in the town centre and nearly all 27 villages on the duty-free island have been experiencing water supply disruption since Tuesday (July 4).

The water disruption is due to leakage to the main pumping pipe which supplies water from the Pulau Enoe receiving tank to the water treatment plant at Jalan Kolam, and to consumers.

Labuan Water Department director Muhamad Zulkeflee Yusof said contractors had been appointed to carry out the repair works, and that the supply disruption would continue for another one to two weeks after the repair work was completed.

“The leakage was detected on Saturday (July 4) night and the repair works commenced Tuesday,” he told Bernama today.

Zulkeflee said static water tanks had been placed in various residential areas and villages to assist the affected consumers. — Bernama