MCO: 11,000 international students apply to return to Malaysia, says minister

Datuk Noraini Ahmad said 11,000 international students from Pakistan, Indonesia and Thailand have applied to return to Malaysia to resume their studies. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

PUTRAJAYA, July 8 — Some 11,000 international students from Pakistan, Indonesia and Thailand have applied to return to Malaysia to resume their studies, said Higher Education Minister Datuk Noraini Ahmad today.

She said they are the foreign students who had returned to their home countries during the movement control order (MCO).

“In fact, we have over 9,000 student applications for the new intake in January and February (2021) but currently, our focus is on the 11,000 students from the top three countries to enter Malaysia,” she told a press conference here today.

Elaborating further, she said all international students must undergo Covid-19 screening test in their home countries before being allowed to enter Malaysia.

“If there are no problems, then the students are only required to go through the immigration checkpoint before being allowed to enter (Malaysia) but they still need to undergo the 14-day quarantine.

“If the validity of their Covid-19 screening certificates are in doubt, the students will be asked to redo the tests. This rule also applies to students from high-risk countries including Indonesia,” she said.

The cost of the screening in Malaysia will be borne by the international students themselves. — Bernama