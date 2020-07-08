Jalan Tampin-Kuala Pilah to reopen on Friday, says N.Sembilan MB

Negri Sembilan Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun said as an emergency measure, works on installing a bailey bridge began yesterday and it would be ready today. — Bernama pic

KUALA PILAH, July 8 — The Tampin-Kuala Pilah (FT009) road which was closed to all traffic when the structure of a bridge was found unsafe last Thursday, is expected to be reopened on Friday.

Negri Sembilan Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun, who visited the location concerned, said as an emergency measure, works on installing a bailey bridge began yesterday and it would be ready today.

“The road will be reopened on Friday after works on the bridge approach, surfacing and test had been completed.

“According to data on the traffic at the census station NR 203 in 2019, the road has a total traffic of 5,036 vehicles over 16 hours,” he told reporters here today.

Also present were the State Secretary, Datuk Dr Razali Ab Malik and state Urban Well-Being, Housing, Local Government and New Villages Committee chairman, Teo Kok Seong.

In this regard, he said the state government hopes the federal government would expedite the replacement of the bridge for the well-being of the people. — Bernama