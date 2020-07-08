Ismail Sabri: No Merdeka parade this year, but other programmes still on the cards

Malaysian Royal Air Force fighter jets fly above the crowd during the National Day Parade held at Dataran Putrajaya August 31, 2019. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

PUTRAJAYA, July 8 — Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob today said there will be no Merdeka parade on August 31 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

He said the special ministerial meeting has decided not to hold any parades, due to the possible risk of spreading the virus.

“Such gatherings are very big, in the thousands at least. Additionally, it is very difficult to enforce social distancing among the parade’s participants and audience,” Ismail said during his tri-weekly press conference.

However, the minister said other side programmes will still be held, such as the waving of the Jalur Gemilang flag.

“Several of these programmes will take place leading up to August 31, and some after that. Any further changes to the details will be announced.

“Should the ministerial meeting decide to hold other programmes, they too will be announced once the relevant standard operating procedures have been tabled and finalised,” he said.