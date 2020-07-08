Finance minister: Malaysian govt subsidy for My30 pass at RM13.2m as of June 30

Finance Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz a press conference following a visit to the Employees Provident Fund’s headquarters in Kuala Lumpur June 12, 2020. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, 8 July 8 — Sales of the MY30 pass, with an allocation of RM200 million under the National Economic Recovery Plan (Penjana), have hit 77,790 as of June 30, says Finance Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz.

He said the government’s subsidy for the MY30 pass, which offers commuters unlimited rides for 30 days on all rail (MRT, LRT, Monorail), BRT, RapidKL buses and MRT feeder buses, has reached RM13.2 million.

Meanwhile, he said under the hiring incentive and training assistance or PenjanaKerjaya scheme, with an allocation of RM1.5 billion, 106,308 job vacancies and 123,919 job seekers have been registered under the MYFutureJobs initiative as of July 6.

He urged workers without social security protection to register with the Social Security Organisation (Socso) in order to benefit from social protection under the PenjanaGig initiative.

According to Socso, since January 2020 only 28,425 gig economy workers, or just seven per cent, have registered with the organisation — well below the target of 400,000 workers.

“With a payment of RM232.80 a year, the government pays 70 per cent (RM163) while the remaining 30 per cent (RM69.80) is paid for by gig service providers,” he said.

On the current economic situation, he cited Malaysia’s overall approved investments as proof of the effectiveness of its efforts to promote ease of doing business, noting that despite the challenging economic environment, the country approved investments worth RM208 billion in 2019. — Bernama