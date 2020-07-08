EAC organises over 150 engagement sessions with 23 industries

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin (centre) chairs the Economic Action Council meeting at Putrajaya March 16, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 8 — The Economic Action Council (EAC) has held more than 150 engagement sessions with 23 industries including digital economy, education, investment, small and medium enterprise, manufacturing, tourism, transportation and healthcare since March this year.

According to the EAC, the sessions were done to ensure that the government could truly identify and address the challenges faced at the policy level.

“The outcome from the engagements will be presented at the EAC meeting so that solutions can be formulated by the government,” it said in a statement today.

Among the short-term plans that have been formulated are the Prihatin Rakyat Economic Stimulus Package (Prihatin) and the National Economic Recovery Plan (Penjana).

“Apart from short-term actions, the Covid-19 pandemic crisis also requires Malaysia to make long-term and structural recovery, as well as economic reforms to fit into the landscape and directions post-Covid-19,” it said.

The EAC said the global Covid-19 crisis had impacted the economic growth worldwide including Malaysia.

“In this matter, the government is taking proactive measures and plans various initiatives to reduce the impact on the people, business and economy as a whole.”

Meanwhile, the council said the Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Economy) Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed visited its workshop entitled “Malaysia’s Future Workforce” at the Setia Perdana Putrajaya Complex yesterday.

The minister said the workshop was one of a series of specialised workshops organised to discuss proposed solution measures relating to the challenges that have been identified.

“The focus of the discussions during the first series of the workshop is on data collection from all participants representing various sectors on the future of our employment world,” he said.

Mustapa said all findings and suggestions would be assessed by the EAC to be considered for the mid-term post- Covid-19 economic recovery plans and the 12th Malaysia Plan.

The post- Covid-19 economic recovery plan preparation workshop was attended by more than 100 participants from various ministries and agencies, such as the Higher Education Ministry, Human Resource Ministry, Social Security Organisation, Talent Corp, Human Resource Development Fund, Federation of Malaysian Manufacturers and the Association of Small and Medium Enterprises. — Bernama