Result of probe into rogue law enforcers involved in migrant smuggling now with AGC, cops say

Johor police chief Datuk Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay is optimistic that rogue officers will be taken to court soon. — Picture by Ben Tan

JOHOR BARU, July 7 — Police have wrapped up investigations on law enforcers suspected of involvement in smuggling migrants in the country and have passed their findings to the Attorney-General's Chambers for the next course of action.

Johor police chief Datuk Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay is optimistic that rogue officers will be taken to court soon.

“Our investigations reveal evidence of the suspects’ involvement and we are confident that they will be charged in court soon,” he told a press conference at the Johor police contingent headquarters here today.

Ayob Khan has not discounted more arrests.

Since last month, Johor police have arrested 23 enforcement agency personnel including 14 policemen, five Armed Forces personnel and four Immigration Department personnel.

Among those arrested included an immigration assistant director and also a police assistant superintendent.