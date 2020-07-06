Umno’s Puad Zarkashi latest to protest against Muhyiddin's prime ministership

Datuk Mohd Puad Zarkashi (centre) on a walkabout in Taman Setia, Klang July 30, 2018. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, July 6 — Datuk Puad Zarkashi has accused Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin of piggybacking on Umno to secure the prime ministership, adding voice to the growing disquiet over the Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia's president’s candidacy.

"I am worried for the party's future," Sinar Harian quoted Puad as saying.

"We are selling Umno to Bersatu just to be ministers or deputy ministers," he added.

Puad is among five party supreme council members who oppose Muhyiddin's candidacy.

Perikatan Nasional, of which Umno is a member, had recently affirmed its support for the Bersatu president to remain as its prime minister after the 15th general election.

Speculation is mounting that snap polls would be held soon as Muhyiddin aims to secure his own mandate.