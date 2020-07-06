Saying cyberbullying a serious crime, SUPP women’s chief calls for stiffer laws

SUPP Women chief Kho Teck Wan said the current laws against cyberbullying were insufficient and meant perpetrators often escaped. — Picture by Sulok Tawie

KUCHING, July 6 — The women’s wing of Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) wants Putrajaya to strengthen laws and enforcement agencies against cyberbullying.

Its leader Kho Teck Wan said the current laws were insufficient and meant perpetrators often escaped.

“Due to the wide reach and exposure of the social media, the intensity and impact of cyberbullying are much severe on the victims,” she said, in response to Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah’s announcement three days ago to introduce laws that will deal directly with cyberbullying.

She commended the federal government’s initiative, but said there is also a need to enhance the cybersecurity skills of law enforcement agencies.

“Some cowards hide behind the computer with a fake identity to commit cyberbully, which made identifying the perpetrators more complex, hence the need to enhance the skills of the enforcement agencies.

“A special unit in the police force to work with Cybersecurity Malaysia, and specialised in cybercrimes and investigation should be set up,” said Kho who is also a cybersecurity consultant.

On July 3, Saifuddin said his ministry has appointed the Multimedia University to conduct research on anti-cyberbullying laws, which is expected to be completed in six months.

He said cyberbullying cases in Malaysia had recently increased, leading to suicide cases.

Kho said cyberbullying not only impacted the youngsters but adults, especially public figures, LGBT groups, and the handicapped.

“The impact is not physical but emotional which sometimes are more damaging,” she said.