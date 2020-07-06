Sarawak gets one new Covid-19 case after seven days in the clear

Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah said a returnee from the UK who tested positive for Covid-19 broke Sarawak’s seven-day record today.. — Picture courtesy of Sarawak Public Communications Unit (UKAS)

KUCHING, July 6 — A returnee from the UK who tested positive for Covid-19 broke Sarawak’s seven-day record today.

Sarawak Disaster Management Committee Chairman Datuk Douglas Uggah said the returnee, a 22-year student, was found positive while undergoing quarantine in her hometown of Bintulu.

“She boarded a flight from the United Kingdom and arrived at KLIA on July 1 and entered the state through Bintulu Airport on July 3 and then she was ordered to undergo a 14-day quarantine,” Uggah said in a media briefing here, adding that she is now undergoing treatment at Bintulu Hospital.

Uggah said with Sarawak’s total Covid-19 cases stands at 572 with the latest patient.

He said three patients were discharged today from hospitals, bringing the total number of recoveries to 549. Six others are still receiving treatment.

Uggah also said all Malaysians and foreigners who enter Sarawak from overseas will be required to undergo a 14-day quarantine at their final destinations in the state.

He said swabs for Covid-19 will be taken from them on the second day.

He added if the outcome of the swabs was negative, they will be asked to wear wristbands and spend the remainder of the 14-day period in home quarantine and be tested again on the 10th day.

He said random swabs will be taken from Malaysians arriving in Sarawak from the peninsula, Labuan and Sabah.

Uggah also said events under the meetings, incentives, conventions and exhibition (MICE) as well as travel and trade fairs, arts and cultural carnivals and medical tourism can be held in Sarawak with immediate effect as long as the organisers comply with the standard operating procedures set by the state Tourism, Arts and Culture Ministry (MOTAC).

Spas, wellness centres, foot massage and reflexology centres too were allowed to reopen for business from today, subject to compliance of SOPs set by the state Local Government and Housing Ministry.