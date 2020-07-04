Polling for Chini by-election: Senior citizens say not deterred by Covid-19

Voters queue up to cast their votes at the Kelas Al-Quran dan Fardu Ain (KAFA) polling centre in Pekan July 4, 2020. ― Bernama pic

PEKAN, July 4 — Though aware of senior citizens are more at risk of serious complications from Covid-19, it did not deter constituents in the age group from going out to the polls to exercise their right as voters in the Chini state-by-election today.

They included Chik Ibrahim, 97, and his wife, Ramlah Abdullah, 85. The couple arrived at the polling centre at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Chini 2 near here at 8.45 am.

Chik said he and his wife came to the polling station with a vehicle provided by a political party.

“My wife and I are very excited to fulfill our responsibilities as Malaysians. We were ready as early as 7 am today to come here (polling station).

“There are buggy cars and wheelchairs to take us into the school (polling) area,” he said when met by Bernama after casting his vote.

Another voter, Khaziah Hussain, 68, also from Felda Chini 2, said despite not feeling well and having knee-pain, she insisted on going to the polls today.

“One of my children sent me to the polling station and at the polling station, there were Election Commission (EC) personnel to help me.

“I have no worry about coming out to the polls although the Covid-19 outbreak is not over yet because of the standard operating procedures (SOP) which all of us must comply with,” she added.

The Chini state by-election is a three-cornered fight between Barisan Nasional’s (BN) , Mohd Sharim Md Zain, 41, who is a Felda Chini second-generation settler, and two independent candidates, businessman Tengku Datuk Zainul Hisham Tengku Hussin, 64, and blogger Mohd Shukri Mohd Ramli, 49.

The by-election was held following the death of incumbent Datuk Seri Abu Bakar Harun, 60, at Kuala Lumpur Hospital due to a heart attack on May 7. Abu Bakar was Chini state assemblyman since the 11th general election in 2004.

It is the first by-election to be held since enforcement of the movement control order (MCO) on March 18, with several SOP introduced, including special stream for voters aged 60 and above. — Bernama