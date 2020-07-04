PAS’ Tuan Ibrahim: Muhyiddin proposed as PM candidate in GE15 for the good of the country

Muafakat Nasional proposed Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin as prime minister candidate in GE15 as he was seen as being good for the country, said PAS deputy president Datuk Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

ALOR SETAR, July 4 — Muafakat Nasional (MN) proposed Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin as prime minister candidate in the 15th General Election (GE15) as he was seen as being good for the country, said PAS deputy president Datuk Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man.

He said MN supported Muhyiddin, who is also president of Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu), as the best candidate for prime minister

“... we support, which means we are not greedy, we accept what is good, the people chose and assessed. We see this as being the best for the people and country.

“This is the decision by Muafakat Nasional. We had of our own candidates. But what is important is that Tan Sri Muhyiddin is accepted by the people and what he has done so far has been the best for the country, and we must continue this good,” he told reporters when met after attending the PAS government advisory council meeting in Seri Mentaloon here today.

Tuan Ibrahim was commenting on a statement by the president of Parti Putra Malaysia (Putra) Datuk Dr Ibrahim Ali yesterday who described MN’s announcement of Muhyiddin as prime minister candidate as proof that all the leaders in Umno and PAS were not qualified for the post.

Last Thursday, Abdul Hadi announced in a brief statement on his official Facebook account that PAS had decided to name Muhyiddin as prime minister candidate in GE15 while Muafakat Nasional co-secretary general Tan Sri Annuar Musa said that the MN had agreed in principle to continue supporting Muhyiddin as prime minister candidate in GE15. — Bernama