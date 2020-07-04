Govt spends over RM42m to help Malaysian fishermen in five months, says deputy minister

The government has spent more than RM42 million on cost of living aid for fishermen nationwide in the first five months of this year. — Picture by Choo Choy May

TUMPAT, July 4 — The government has spent more than RM42 million on cost of living aid for fishermen nationwide in the first five months of this year.

Deputy Agriculture and Food Industry Minister II Datuk Che Abdullah Mat Nawi, said the monthly allowance of RM250 was disbursed by the Malaysian Fisheries Development Board (LKIM).

‘’The government has spent RM1.2 million in Kelantan until May on the cost of living aid for eligible fishermen to reduce their burden in the face of current economic challenges.

“The government, through LKIM has disbursed various aid for fishermen such as the cost of living aid, diesel and petrol subsidies, natural disaster aid, aid for fishermen’s welfare and others,” he said.

He said this at a media conference after a programme of a meeting between the Agriculture and Food Industry Deputy Minister 11 and the members of the Tumpat Fishermen Association at Geting LKIM Complex in Tumpat here, today.

Meanwhile, Che Abdullah said the ministry had targeted that about 1,000 new participants in peninsula Malaysia would benefit from the implementation of a two-year LKIM Rezeki Tani Programme with an allocation of RM10 million.

“This programme is for the poor and those households with an income not exceeding RM2,614 per month and are registered in the eKasih system. Priority is given to candidates aged 18 to 60 years old who are involved in farming, livestock, fishery activities and others.

“Apart from fishing equipment, LKIM also provides aids to the participants of the Rezeki Tani programme to conduct processing activities for crackers, fish sauce and food and beverage businesses,” he added. — Bernama