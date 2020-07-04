Covid-19: Perak traders advised to obtain licence to get back to business

Customers observe social distancing guidelines as they shop for groceries at the Gunung Rapat wet market in Ipoh March 26, 2020. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, July 4 — All small-time traders in Perak are allowed to run their business in front of their homes, on condition they have obtained the daily business licence from the respective districts’ local authority (PBT).

State Housing, Local Government and Tourism Committee chairman Datuk Nolee Ashilin Mohammed Radzi said the traders could contact the local authorities for further details on the licence.

She said the move was one of the initiatives taken to help hawkers and petty traders get back on their feet again after their income suffered due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“All including night market traders are now allowed to operate but they will need to adhere to all standard operating procedures (SOPs) as they will constantly be monitored by the local authorities,” she said when met after a gotong-royong programme at Flat Conolly here, today.

On the gotong-royong event carried out in collaboration with the Ipoh City Council (MBI), the State Fire and Rescue Department and the Perak Housing and Real Property Board (LPHP), Nolee Ashilin said it was aimed to curb outbreaks of dengue and chikungunya in the area.

“Apart from cleaning up the area we have also distributed mosquito repellent aerosol spray to every household to help reduce mosquitoes in their homes,” she said. — Bernama