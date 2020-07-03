MACC in final stage of completing investigation papers on undersea tunnel project, says chief commissioner

MACC chief commissioner Datuk Seri Azam Baki said the investigation papers on the project are expected to be completed within two to three weeks and would be submitted to the deputy public prosecutor. ― Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

GEORGE TOWN, July 3 — The investigation papers on the Penang undersea tunnel project is in the final stage of completion, said Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission Chief Commissioner Datuk Seri Azam Baki.

The investigation papers on the project are expected to be completed within two to three weeks and would be submitted to the deputy public prosecutor for further action, he told Bernama when contacted here today.

Earlier, some MACC officers went to the Penang state government administrative building at the Tun Abdul Razak Complex (Komtar), here, to record the statements from some of the officials there.

Two MACC teams arrived at the 52nd floor at 9.35am, which houses the offices of Deputy Chief Minister I Datuk Ahmad Zakiyuddin Abdul Rahman, Deputy Chief Minister II Prof Dr P. Ramasamy and two state executive councillors Zairil Khir Johari and Yeoh Soon Hin.

On Wednesday, Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow said the state government had received a letter from the MACC to interview several state executive councillors and leaders regarding the undersea tunnel issue.

Former Penang Port Commission chairman Jeffrey Chew Gim Eam was remanded for four days beginning July 1 to facilitate investigation into the case. — Bernama