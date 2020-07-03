Chini by-election: MOH to closely monitor voters for Covid-19 symptoms

Deputy Health Minister Datuk Dr Noor Azmi Ghazali said those whose body temperature exceeded 37.5 degrees Celcius or show other symptoms would be isolated in a special tent. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

PEKAN, July 3 — The Health Ministry (MOH) will be closely monitoring voters for Covid-19 symptoms during the Chini state by-election tomorrow.

Deputy Health Minister Datuk Dr Noor Azmi Ghazali said those whose body temperature exceeded 37.5 degrees Celcius or show other symptoms would be isolated in a special tent.

“Voters with symptoms will be provided with latex gloves which must be discarded after voting and they are required to undergo thorough checks by the medical team.

“The checks will determine whether they need to be referred to the hospital especially for Covid-19 screening,” he told reporters after visiting the polling centre at Mempelas Hall, Kampung Baru PPSK Salong, here, today.

He called upon all voters to cooperate by complying with the standard operating procedures (SOPs) to ensure the voting process can be carried out smoothly.

“There is no specific medication and vaccine for Covid-19 and we are still bound by the recovery movement control order (RMCO) which means we must maintain social distancing.

“It is a collective responsibility to show that we are responsible voters,” he added.

Meanwhile, Dr Noor Azmi said the ministry was considering replacing the current building at the Salong Rural Clinic with a new one for the convenience of its staff and patients, which he added would cost RM350,000. — Bernama