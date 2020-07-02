Bus to be provided for students who walk 3.8 km between hostel and school

SANDAKAN, July 2 — The Sabah Education Department will provide its bus to the Tongod District Education Office (PPD) to ferry students from Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Entilibon between the hostel and school.

State education director, Dr Mistrine Radin said the decision was made after learning that the students would have to walk 3.6 kilometres to school from their hostel and back daily, beginning next week.

“The Tongod PPD is expected to take the bus from the department (in Kota Kinabalu) this weekend,” she said in a statement here today.

The hostel is located 1.8 km away from the school. The students would have to walk to and fro as their private van transportation, which charged RM2 per day, will stop serving the route from Monday (July 6).

Mistrine said the department was awaiting approval from the Kinabatangan District Council to build, near the school, a hostel which could house 250 students comprising 125 females and 125 males. — Bernama